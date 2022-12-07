Route 420 Bridge over Darby Creek in Prospect Park closed indefinitely for structural repairs

article

Commuters in Delaware County using the Wanamaker Avenue Bridge are going to have to find a different way around as officials say the bridge is being shut down Wednesday.

According to PennDOT, the Wanamaker Avenue Bridge over Darby Creek in Prospect Park and Tinicum Township, or Route 420, is being closed indefinitely. During a recent inspection, engineers found beam and pedestal decay, enough to make the bridge unsafe for travelers.

Inspectors noted that the southbound side of the 420 Bridge had significant beam deterioration to adjacent and localized beams, as well as decay of the bearing pedestal of pier two.

This degradation of the structure is enough to warrant the closure, as it threatens load-bearing capabilities and the overall safety to drivers.

Officials say the southbound side of the bridge is closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday until further notice.

PennDOT states they are quickly working on a plan to reroute traffic.