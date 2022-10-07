Expand / Collapse search

Roxborough High School football game canceled for second straight week following shooting

PHILADELPHIA - For the second week in a row, Roxborough High School’s football game has been canceled.

The cancelation comes more than a week after a shooting behind the school left a 14-year-old player dead and four other teens injured. 

Officials with the School District of Philadelphia say Friday’s game was scrapped after Roxborough’s scheduled opponent, KIPP DuBois Charter, canceled. The reason for the cancelation has not been disclosed. 

District officials say Roxborough may still host a scrimmage among themselves. 

Back on Sept. 27, police say five gunmen emerged from an SUV and opened fire on a group of players who had just finished competing in a joint scrimmage. The suspects unloaded more than 60 shots behind the school. 

Nicolas Elizalde, a 14-year-old member of the Roxborough team, was among five teens who were struck. He succumbed to his injuries. 

Elizalde’s mother spoke about her son’s murder in an interview on Good Day Philadelphia Friday morning and shared a message for those responsible

Police have since identified one of suspects as a 16-year-old boy. So far, no arrests have been made.

Roxborough is scheduled to play an away game against South Philadelphia High School next Friday. 