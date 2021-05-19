School District of Philadelphia plans to fully reopen for 2021-2022 academic year

The School District of Philadelphia is planning to welcome all students back to class for five days of in-person learning for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Dr. William Hite, joined by Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers leader Jerry Jordan, made the announcement during a Wednesday morning press conference at Spring Garden School in North Philadelphia.

Hite said the district's plan will have students return to classrooms for full in-person instruction on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

According to Hite, the current plan hinges on the CDC and Philadelphia Department of Public health relaxing social distancing guidelines in school. Hite said updated guidance is expected in the near future.

In early March, the city allowed PreK-2nd grade students who elected the hybrid learning model back into school buildings for two days of in-person instruction. Two weeks later, limited students in grades 3-5 were allowed to return to school for on a similar schedule.

Students in grades 6-9 resumed limited classroom instruction in late April and were the last wave of students welcomed back into school for the 2020 academic year.

Little detail has been provided about what the 2021 school year will look like for Philadelphia students. Across the river in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said remote learning will end in the Fall and all students will return to school buildings.

"We know much more about this virus and how it spreads. We have much more on the ground experience in fighting it and we have a robust vaccination program that how reaches adolescents," Gov. Murphy explained.

