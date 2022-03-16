Scooters, e-bikes rise in popularity amid historically high gas prices

Gas prices in the Delaware Valley continue to hover around $4 per gallon which has forced some people to seek alternative forms of travel to relieve the pain inflicted at the pump.

Cars aren't the only thing going electric, electric bikes have also exploded in popularity since gas spiked to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon. The bikes have a range of 40-50 miles on a single charge and retail for around $1,500.

"As the gas prices as they increase people do cycle more," John Weniter from Cycle Fit said. "They’re trying to save energy, but they're trying to save on the pocketbook as well."

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Pennsylvania costs drivers $4.39. In neighboring New Jersey drivers are paying 4.29 and $4.13 respectively.

The average owner of a full-size SUV is spending about $110 more each month on fuel than at this time last year, Kelley Blue Book says. Even owners of compact cars are paying $60 more monthly, on average.

With gas prices exorbitant, city-dwellers have turned to gas-powered scooters that can get a full tank for just $4. FOX 29's Chris O'Connell has owned a scooter for years and gave a ringing endorsement of its fuel efficiency.

Cars will likely always be the most practical option for commuters and travelers, so motorists will need to find ways to cope with the high gas prices. All is not necessarily lost. There are steps you can take to make an old car, truck or SUV perform better, go farther and perhaps save some money on fuel:

— Make sure there’s enough air in the tires. Underinflated tires create more rolling resistance with the pavement, thereby reducing gas mileage. Inflate your tires to the pressure recommended on the inside of your driver’s side door. Check them periodically with a tire pressure gauge. "Typically, your gas mileage is going to be impacted by about 5% to 10% if you don’t have proper inflation," said David Bennett, manager of repair systems for AAA. But don’t over-inflate. Doing so could cause tires to wear out more quickly.

— Properly maintain your vehicle. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for oil and other fluid changes and for replacing air and other filters. Replacing spark plugs at the proper intervals can help, too. "The vehicle is going to operate at its peak efficiency" with good maintenance, Bennett said. It will cost between $219 and $268 for new spark plugs on, say, a 10-year-old Ford F-150 pickup with a 3.7-liter V6, according to Repairpal.com.

— Watch your speed. AAA says fuel economy peaks around 50 miles per hour on most vehicles, then drops as speed rises. Reducing highway speeds by 5 mph (8 kilometers per hour) to 10 mph improves gas mileage by up to 14%.

— Plan your route in advance. Try to minimize backtracking. Do multiple tasks on each trip. Avoid rush hours and other peak travel times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

