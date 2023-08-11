SEPTA trolley involved in accident in Media, no injuries reported: officials

article

A SEPTA trolley is involved in another accident, this time in Media, Delaware County.

The 101 trolley line was involved in an accident with a vehicle on State and Jackson streets, in Media, Friday afternoon, about 3:15.

Shuttle buses were running from Providence Road to Orange Street in both directions to accommodate passengers of the 101 trolley line as the accident was investigated, SEPTA alerted the public through a tweet.

SEPTA officials said there were no injuries reported as a result of the accident. There were no details regarding how the crash may have happened.

SEPTA has been involved in a series of accidents, one of which was deadly, in the last six weeks. The Federal Transit Administration was probing at least one of the crashes.