Shots fired at woman sitting in parked car in broad daylight on North Philadelphia street: police

A woman was just sitting in her car Saturday morning when she became the victim of another Philadelphia weekend shooting.

Police say she was struck while parked on the corner of 27th and Lehigh streets around 11 a.m.

The 41-year-old woman was found shot in the face and neck, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

It remains unknown what sparked the shooting, and police are still looking for the gunman.