Sixers tie series; Philly middle schoolers to be screened for weapons; Puppy returned to PSPCA, agency says

1. Harden, Embiid power 76ers past Heat, even series 2-2

PHILADELPHIA - James Harden took a sensational step forward in the postseason for the 76ers with step-back 3s that rekindled his dominant form. Joel Embiid is playing better by the game, and the MVP finalist might have his best basketball ahead.

Embiid is ready. So is Harden. And if the Miami Heat can’t figure out The Mask and The Beard, the next thing they face could be the offseason.

"I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball," Embiid said.

Harden scored 31 points, Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Miami 116-108 on Sunday night in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Heat won the first two games in Miami with Embiid out with a right orbital fracture and mild concussion. The 76ers won Games 3 and 4 at home with Embiid and his mask in the lineup.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Miami.

Oh yeah, this time Embiid is along for the ride. No wonder the 76ers feel better about their chances on this trip to Florida.

"Joel’s going to be able to play," coach Doc Rivers said, laughing.

The Heat pecked away at the lead and got within five until Harden sank his fifth 3-pointer of the game with three minutes left. Harden crushed the Heat on catch-and-shoot 3s and hit one clutch shot after another for 16 points in the fourth. He at last played in the postseason like the three-time scoring champion the Sixers needed when they traded for him in February.

2. Puppy stolen from PSPCA headquarters in Philadelphia safely returned, agency says

The PSPCA is searching for this woman who allegedly stole a puppy from its Philadelphia headquarters on Sunday, May 8.

PHILADELPHIA - A puppy that was stolen from a kennel at the Pennsylvania SPCA's headquarters in Philadelphia on Sunday has been returned, the agency says.

According to the PSPCA, a woman took a small white terrier mix named Wendy out of a kennel and placed it in her purse around 2:19 p.m. and then left the building.

The puppy had been adopted by a family and remained in the shelter for spay surgery scheduled for Monday, the agency says.

The agency also says the dog's new family was "heartbroken" and leniency could be considered if the puppy was returned to the shelter immediately.

Officers with the PSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team and police were also reportedly investigating.

On Sunday evening, the PSPCA announced Wendy's safe return.

The agency says the puppy was turned in to the Philadelphia Police Department and the investigation into the people responsible is still open.

3. Police issue murder warrant for suspect in fatal shooting near Widener University

Jihad Perry is wanted for murder in Chester, Pennsylvania, authorities say. (Chester City Police Department)

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in Chester have issued a murder warrant for a man accused of fatally shooting another man on May 5.

According to the Chester City Police Department, a warrant has been issued for Jihad Perry for the murder of Robert Dungee.

Police say officers responded to the area of East 14th Street on Widener University's Campus for a shooting that took place on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street in Chester.

Authorities say Perry should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Matthew Goldschmidt at 614-447-8433.

4. Average US gas price jumps 15 cents

A vehicle sits near a gas pump at a Shell gas station in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.

5. School District of Philadelphia to screen students for weapons at middle schools

PHILADELPHIA - The efforts to combat gun violence in Philadelphia has reached the city’s middle schools as School District of Philadelphia officials say they’ll begin periodically screening students for weapons.

Beginning Monday, May 9, 6th through 8th grade students will be subject to the periodic weapons screenings. The district says that the screenings will take place at six schools per day and be conducted at every middle school and elementary schools with middle grades.

Every school will be screened at least once before the end of the school year.

This school year, the districts reports there have been two incidents of weapons in or near school property.

"We want to make sure people understand we’re doing everything possible to keep our schools the safe heavens we believe them to be," said Monica Lewis with the School District of Philadelphia.