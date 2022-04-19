Sixers win Game 2; SEPTA drops mask requirement; Remnants of nor'easter bringing wind, flooding to area

THE RUNDOWN:

1. SEPTA riders no longer required to wear masks despite Philadelphia's reimposed mandate

PHILADELPHIA - On the day Philadelphia reimposed its indoor mask mandate, SEPTA announced that it's no longer requiring masks aboard vehicles or inside stations or concourses.

The decision comes hours after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. The White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order "is not in effect at this time."

The ruling appeared to free operators to make their own decisions about mask requirements, with several airlines announcing they would drop mandates but the New York City subway planning to keep one in place.

SEPTA announced in a tweet Monday night that "the wearing of masks aboard SEPTA vehicles and in SEPTA stations & concourses is recommended but no longer required of customers or employees."

In a statement, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said SEPTA employees working inside offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia must continue to wear masks until further notice. This decision is in accordance with Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate, Busch said.

2. Embid scores 31 to lead Sixers to 2-0 series lead on Raptors

PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid took his lumps and powered his way to 31 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey showed he was no one-game postseason wonder and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 112-97 on Monday night for a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Maxey had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Tobias Harris had 20 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden scored 14.

Game 3 in the Eastern Conference series is Wednesday in Toronto.

The Raptors trailed by 27 points but showed some life in the fourth cutting it to 11 until Maxey, the Game 1 star, buried a 3 that got the Sixers rolling again.

OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 20.

The Raptors came ready to rumble after coach Nick Nurse accused the officials of letting the Sixers get away with hard fouls in Game 1. Not even 2 minutes into the game, Anunoby shoved Embiid, Embiid shoved back and both teams had to be separated as the crowd erupted. Anunoby and Embiid were both whistled for technical fouls.

3. Weather Authority: Remnants of spring nor'easter create blustery conditions, flood concerns Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - A spring nor'easter is creating a messy morning in the Delaware Valley after pounding the area with heavy rain overnight.

Conditions will include wind with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, according to forecasters.

The low-pressure system creating the conditions is making its way offshore, but flooding remains a concern for areas in the Delaware Valley, especially places above Philadelphia.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Rain is expected to stop in the morning, but pop-up showers may happen in the afternoon due to moisture in the air.

Temperatures will rise to the 50s, and a freeze watch is in effect until Wednesday morning due to dropping overnight temperatures.

4. Philadelphia's high gas prices could jump even higher

South Philadelphia gas station still seeing record-like prices.

PHILADELPHIA - Gas prices hit a record high this year and now people have to deal with the prices fluctuating every day. If you got gas on Monday, you probably noticed the prices are slowly creeping up again.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is $4.16 per gallon, which is 5 cents lower than it was last week. It’s also down from the record set on March 11 of $4.40 per gallon, but some South Philadelphia residents paid 3 cents more than the record on Monday.

Randy Neblett, a Northeast Philadelphia resident said, "New Jersey was at $3.99 and up in the northeast where I live, they are around $4.09 for regular. So, this being $4.43 is still kinda high."

2/3 of the price of a gallon is due to the price of oil and the price of oil went up significantly at the start of the Ukraine-Russian war, and has since started to level off. For some people, though, they’re not seeing the price drop they want.

