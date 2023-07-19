Small debris falling from I-95 shuts down 2 southbound lanes in Philadelphia

article

Another traffic disturbance for Philly commuters as small amounts of falling debris causes several lanes to close on the city's busy Interstate 95.

PennDOT says a cover plate fell off a bridge repair project at mile marker 19.5 near South Front and Tasker streets.

Two right-hand lanes on the southbound side are currently closed as maintenance crews perform cold patch operations.

They are expected to reopen at some time Wednesday, but will close nightly to allow for permanent repairs.

Officials say to expect closures from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. over the next few nights.

All lanes will be open when work is not being performed.

This closure comes just about a month after collapsed portions of I-95 reopened thanks to a temporary solution for drivers.