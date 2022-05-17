Spike in Camden County COVID-19 cases could lead to another indoor mask mandate

Camden County’s Health Department is considering asking county leadership to reimpose an indoor mask mandate as the B-2 variant of COVID-19 is on the rise.

County Health Official Dr. Paschal Nwako says a mask mandate is "something that the health department is thinking about recommending a few days from now," as the case count has tripled in the last two weeks with weekly averages now at 178 positive tests.

Dr. Nwako also said he believes the rise in COVID-19 cases is an outgrowth of a jump in cases in North Jersey, which have now moved to South Jersey.

Stan Levonchuck of Stratford, New Jersey, went to Blackwood's vaccine site to get his shots because he fears that he could bring home the virus to his wife who is battling ALS.

"I watch the news, and it seems like the numbers are going up," said Levonchuck. "They recommend getting another shot, so I'm here."

On Tuesday, the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 and Camden County says that it's ready to vaccinate children once the CDC backs the FDA's recommendation.

Even with the newly-approved booster shot for children, Levonchuck says he is concerned that we are moving backwards in the fight against COVID-19.

"I hope we're not going backwards, but in some ways, what it seems like is that maybe we are. I think people are real loose on the restrictions. They want you to wear a mask and people aren't wearing masks," he says.