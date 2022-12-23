Spirit Airlines flight to Cancun lands safely back at PHL after being struck by lightning, FAA says

article

A group of passengers' Christmas vacations are off to a bad start due to the weather's impacts on their travel.

As a winter storm bought heavy rain and some snow to the area, some parts of Philadelphia experienced lightning.

A Spirit Airlines flight leaving Philadelphia and heading to Cancun landed safely back at Philadelphia International Airport after being struck by lightning, according to the Federal Aviation Association.

According to FAA officials, Spirit Airlines Flight 2214 landed safely around 11 a.m. after crews reported multiple lightning strikes.

Authorities say the plane was on its way to Cancun International Airport.

The FAA says it is investigating the incident.