Staffing issues at Bristol Township spray ground could cause early closures

Instead of headed all the way down the shore or up to the Poconos, people in Bristol Township just head right to the spray park to cool down on hot summer days.

An extra hour of splashing at the spray park would’ve been fun for families on this hot Monday night, but unfortunately, the park had to close amid staffing shortages and weekend hours could be affected next.

RELATED: Lifeguard shortage: Some of Philadelphia's best lifeguards working overtime amid staffing issues

The Bristol Township spray park has to cut its hours due to the majority of its staff leaving to go back to school. Brian Morris, director of Bristol Township Parks and Recreation says that their goal is to get someone to come help them out.

"Right now we don’t have someone past August 11, so we would then go back to 10 to 4, Monday through Friday," Morris said.

One of the park’s most vital members is going back to college and so far, no one has been able to replace him. Without a replacement, the spray ground won’t be able to open from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and weekends—the busiest times for the park.

MORE HEADLINES

Morris says he knows that a lot of businesses are struggling to stay afloat while they look for employees, but he also says that cutting back hours at the park is a "bummer," and many park goers agree.

"I saw a post about an employee shortage not having the same hours, so we were like, ‘Let’s check out this place before maybe it’s not open,’" said Cory Broach, who brought his grandkids to check out the park. "They come at the end of the day and on the weekends. It’s a nice park to stay cool in the water and to play on the jungle gym."

Outgoing employee, Andrew Johnson says he hopes someone will step up and fill the position.

"I would encourage them. It’s easy to learn the position," said Johnson. "It’s good exposure, and you get to be around kids and families who are having fun."

With a lot of summer heat left, the park is looking to fill the position asap before they have to fully cut back their hours. Bristol Borough has the open application on its website.