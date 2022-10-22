State Police: Teens attack troopers after fight at high school football game in Sussex County

Two teens have been arrested and charged after a fight at a football game boiled over into a physical altercation with Delaware State Police Friday night.

The troopers were working security at a Cape Henlopen High School football game when a fight broke out around 7:45 p.m.

When responding to the fight, a 16-year-old suspect charged at the troopers, according to Delaware State Police.

A physical fight ensued as police say a 17-year-old suspect hit one of the troopers in the face.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both suspects were taken into custody after resisting arrest, and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The 16-year-old was also charged with possession of marijuana after troopers found him with 17.46 grams of marijuana.