State trooper hospitalized after being rear-ended by tractor trailer on I-76

An early morning crash on the Schuylkill Expressway sent a state trooper to the hospital, and left drivers stranded for several hours Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on I-76 West near Roosevelt Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

The trooper was conducting a stationary work zone enforcement with his emergency lights fully activated, according to authorities.

A smashed state police vehicle was towed from the scene as officials say the trooper was transported to a local hospital.

Police say he sustained moderate injuries due to the crash.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for several hours, causing a major backup from the Vine Street Expressway into Center City.

The scene began to clear around 7 a.m. as traffic started to flow once again.