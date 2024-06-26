State trooper hospitalized after being rear-ended by tractor trailer on I-76
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning crash on the Schuylkill Expressway sent a state trooper to the hospital, and left drivers stranded for several hours Wednesday.
Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on I-76 West near Roosevelt Boulevard just before 4 a.m.
The trooper was conducting a stationary work zone enforcement with his emergency lights fully activated, according to authorities.
A smashed state police vehicle was towed from the scene as officials say the trooper was transported to a local hospital.
Police say he sustained moderate injuries due to the crash.
Traffic was reduced to one lane for several hours, causing a major backup from the Vine Street Expressway into Center City.
The scene began to clear around 7 a.m. as traffic started to flow once again.