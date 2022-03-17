Suspect accused of fatally shooting 2 teens in Easton turned himself in, authorities say

article

Authorities in Northampton County have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens on Monday, March 14.

The Northampton County District Attorney says Altajier Kyell Robinson turned himself in on Sunday afternoon.

He was wanted in connection with the deaths of 17-year-old D’Andre Snipes and 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, officers from the Easton Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Snipes and Figueroa in the front seat of a white BMW SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. Snipes was pronounced dead at the scene and Figueroa later died at the hospital.

Robinson faces multiple charges including criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and related charges.

