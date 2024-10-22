Suspect accused of spray-painting pro-Palestine graffiti, setting fire outside Pa. government building

article

Authorities are searching for a person who they say spray-painted pro-Palestinian graffiti onto a government building in Pennsylvania and set a fire nearby.

The FBI shared photos of the masked and hooded suspect wanted for the June incident at a United State Department of Defense contractor building in State College.

Investigators say the unknown person tagged the building on June 4th, then tried to enter the secure facility and fled when confronted by a security guard.

Five days later, investigators say the same person returned to the building and spray-painted more pro-Palestinian messages.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The suspect is also accused of dousing an area that included a compressed natural gas pipeline, a generator and a transformer in flammable liquid and starting a fire.

The FBI says the suspect is around 6-feet-tall with longer blonde or light brown hair, and a shoe size around 10 or 11 in men's or between 12 and 13 in women's.

A $10k reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.