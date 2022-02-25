Suspect choked paramedic when told to wear mask at Pennsylvania hospital, police say
LANGHORNE, Pa. - A man is facing charges after authorities said he choked a paramedic when he was asked to wear a mask at a Bucks County hospital.
Officers from the Fall Township Police Department on Monday responded to Jefferson Bucks Hospital for reports of a man who assaulted a paramedic.
According to police, the paramedic told police 42-year-old Jeffrey Choi grabbed his neck when he was told to put on a mask.
Another paramedic and hospital staff restrained Choi until officers arrived, police said.
Choi has been charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He was sent to Bucks County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100k bail.
