Violent weekend across Philadelphia sees 3 killed, 8 injured, police say

article

Philadelphia experiences another violent and deadly weekend as three people are killed and eight others hospitalized in shootings across the city.

Philadelphia 35th District officers were called to Olney on the report of a shooting just before 1 a.m., Saturday morning, near North 5th Street and Lindley Avenue. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition. Police say a man in a gray vehicle fled eastbound on Lindley after the incident.

A short time later, about 1:30 a.m., officials say a man in his 20s was shot to death and a 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg near North 17th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. The woman is listed as stable. Police are searching for two men reportedly involved in the shooting.

MORE HEADLINES:

And, just after 2:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times, dying at the scene on the 1800 block of North 25th Street in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section.

A 23-year-old was critically injured after he was shot in the neck Saturday night in West Philadelphia.

Late Saturday night, two men and a woman were shot in Grays Ferry, on the 3300 block of Reed Street, just after 9:15 p.m. They were all taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and treated for their injuries.

Just a short time later, a 24-year-old man was ambushed outside a North Philadelphia convenience store, shot and killed by a man dressed head to toe in black clothing and wearing a black mask.

Early Sunday morning, about 2:30, Philadelphia 39th District officers were called to the 4200 block of North 17th Street, on a report of a person with a gun. They found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. Medics took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

About 6 a.m. Sunday, on the 5300 block of Lindbergh Boulevard, officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was treated.

Authorities say all of the shooting incidents are under investigation and anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.