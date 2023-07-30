Suspected DUI driver tries to run from police after critically hitting man in South Philly: officials
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after police say a speeding driver caused a critical crash, then attempted to flee the scene late Saturday night.
The 41-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz ran a red light before crashing into a Chevy Equinox near 10th Street and Packer Avenue, according to officials.
An officer traffic post at the intersection witnessed the crash, and attempted to help both drivers.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Vehicle found after teen bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia
- 2 firefighters injured battling 2-alarm blaze in West Philadelphia: officials
- Woman fought back with machete after sexual assault at North Philadelphia hotel: police
At one point, police say the striking driver tried to flee on foot. He was apprehended after a brief chase, and taken into custody for a suspected DUI and other charges.
The struck driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.