Suspected DUI driver tries to run from police after critically hitting man in South Philly: officials

A man is fighting for his life after police say a speeding driver caused a critical crash, then attempted to flee the scene late Saturday night.

The 41-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz ran a red light before crashing into a Chevy Equinox near 10th Street and Packer Avenue, according to officials.

An officer traffic post at the intersection witnessed the crash, and attempted to help both drivers.

At one point, police say the striking driver tried to flee on foot. He was apprehended after a brief chase, and taken into custody for a suspected DUI and other charges.

The struck driver, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.