14-year-old charged with shooting death of another teen in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - Officials say an arrest has been made after a 16-year-old was shot to death in March.
Tahaad Goss was reportedly found with a gunshot would to the face on the basement stairs of a house on the 100 block of Liberty Street on March 31. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A gun was found in the basement and other teens were in the house at the time, according to officials.
Officials say a 14-year-old from Trenton was taken into custody for the shooting without incident on Friday. He was released on an electronic monitoring bracelet to a shelter with 24-hour supervision.
The teen has been charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter and second-degree providing false information to law enforcement.