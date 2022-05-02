14-year-old charged with shooting death of another teen in Mercer County

article

Officials say an arrest has been made after a 16-year-old was shot to death in March.

Tahaad Goss was reportedly found with a gunshot would to the face on the basement stairs of a house on the 100 block of Liberty Street on March 31. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was found in the basement and other teens were in the house at the time, according to officials.

Officials say a 14-year-old from Trenton was taken into custody for the shooting without incident on Friday. He was released on an electronic monitoring bracelet to a shelter with 24-hour supervision.

The teen has been charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter and second-degree providing false information to law enforcement.