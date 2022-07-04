Teen sought in deadly shooting of 14-year-old in basement of Delaware County home, police say

A teenager is being sought in connection to a deadly shooting in the basement of a Delaware County home that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

Jermaine Young, 16, is wanted on several charges, including third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, according to an affidavit.

The Upper Darby Police Department shared a photo of Young in hopes the public can share information on his whereabouts.

Officer from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a home on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane shortly before 7 p.m. Friday night.

According to investigators, police found the 14-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Witness interviews included in an affidavit of probable cause claim that the unnamed victim and Young were among a group of teens in the basement of the home.

One witness said that Young accidentally fired the gun while using his phone and later claimed that he didn't know it was loaded.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department, or local authorities.