Temple University holds candlelight vigil to honor lives of students who passed away



Hundreds of Temple University students, faculty and staff held a candlelight vigil Monday to honor the lives of five Temple students who passed away suddenly throughout the fall semester.



Among those remembered was 21-year-old Sam Collington. The Temple senior was shot and killed during an attempted robbery near campus just over a week ago.



"Sam’s humor and intelligence made everyone feel happy and comfortable," says Shane Collington, Sam’s cousin.

Earlier today, parents held a rally on Temple‘s campus to push university leaders to step up their safety plan. Over the last week, Temple has addressed concerns and announced that several safety upgrades to campus lighting, security cameras and escort services are coming.



"It’s very sad to be at a college as a student after everything we’ve been through and continue to see people losing their lives," says sophomore, Jayson Williams.



Temple University junior Katherine Kelemen died tragically last month. Police say the 22-year-old was brutally beaten to death by her father.



During the vigil, these comments, written by her roommates, were read out loud: "Katherine was a kind, caring, beautiful soul that did not deserve the injustice she was served."



There was a moment of silence to honor each of the five students. Hundreds of candles burned brightly by the Bell Tower in their memory. Students say they could feel the support tonight.



"I’ve seen so many different clubs and just different communities on campus sharing their thoughts and condolences with the families and friends," says, sophomore, Sarah Zamichieli.



Williams added, "It’s just really sad. You have to process it in a way that’s best for you to process it."

