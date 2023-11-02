Texas man arrested for wife's murder at Days Inn in South Jersey: officials
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. - A woman is dead, and her husband arrested, after a shooting erupted at hotel in a Camden County town early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting and carjacking at the Days Inn Hotel in Runnemede just before 2 a.m.
The carjacking victim told police that a man fired a handgun at him before fleeing in his car.
Police then searched the hotel, and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Mother, daughter shot through front door of Philadelphia home; suspect in custody: police
- 14-year-old killed in triple shooting as gunman opens fire from car in Bensalem: police
- Video: Crowd storms Philadelphia Foot Locker, flees with armfuls of stolen merchandise
She was identified as 30-year-old Ivy Morris, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Later that day, her husband Steven Burgess was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia SWAT teams.
The 38-year-old Texas man is charged with first-degree murder, and is currently in custody in Philadelphia pending extradition to New Jersey.