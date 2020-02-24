article

Two teenage girls are in custody following alleged threats against two Delaware County schools, authorities announced Monday.

The incident began on Thursday, Feb. 20, when police learned of an alleged threat against the William Penn School District that was made via Instagram.

The threat was made against Penn Wood's 9th Grade Academy on Cypress Street in Yeadon, as well as the main Penn Wood High School on Green Avenue in Lansdowne, according to police.

RELATED STORIES:

Police investigating social media threat against Penn Wood schools

2 Philadelphia middle school students detained for alleged threats against school

Advertisement

Police: 14-year-old high school student arrested for posting threat on Snapchat

Upon further investigation, Yeadon and Lansdowne police took the two juveniles into custody. They were not publicly identified.

A press conference regarding the investigation is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

"My hope is to show the efforts of police, FBI, social media entities, the public, school officials, and students who came together to help catch individuals who would cause panic and try to harm kids," Yeadon Police Chief Anthony Paparo said in a statement.

No further information has been released at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP