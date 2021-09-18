Two killed in triple shooting at deli in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after police say shots were fired inside a North Philadelphia deli on Saturday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 2600 block of North 12th Street just after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 30-year-old shot several times throughout the body and another man shot in the armpit.

Officers drove all three victims to Temple Hospital where two of the men died, according to police.

A 29-year-old man who was shot at least five times remains in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly gunfire.

