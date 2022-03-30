Two vehicles stolen by tow truck in Burlington Township, police say
BURLINGTON, N.J. - Authorities in Burlington County say they are investigating two car that were stolen by a tow truck earlier this week.
Burlington Township police say on Monday, around 8:30 p.m., a car theft occurred on Foxchase Drive. On Tuesday, another vehicle was stolen around 9:30 p.m. on Equestrian Drive.
Surveillance photo of a tow truck stealing a Honda in Burlington Township earlier this week
Police say both cars that were stolen are Hondas and were stolen by a black possible Ram/Dodge tow truck with a wheel lift.
Authorities are asking for anyone in the area that may have video surveillance of the thefts to please contact Burlington Township Police.
