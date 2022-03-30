Two vehicles stolen by tow truck in Burlington Township, police say

article

Authorities in Burlington County say they are investigating two car that were stolen by a tow truck earlier this week.

Burlington Township police say on Monday, around 8:30 p.m., a car theft occurred on Foxchase Drive. On Tuesday, another vehicle was stolen around 9:30 p.m. on Equestrian Drive.

Surveillance photo of a tow truck stealing a Honda in Burlington Township earlier this week

Police say both cars that were stolen are Hondas and were stolen by a black possible Ram/Dodge tow truck with a wheel lift.

Authorities are asking for anyone in the area that may have video surveillance of the thefts to please contact Burlington Township Police.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter