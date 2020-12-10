U.S. Attorney to announce federal charges in killing of Cpl. James O'Connor

article

U.S. Attorney William McSwain is expected to announce federal charges in the shooting death of a Philadelphia SWAT officer earlier this year.

McSwain revealed on Twitter that Cpl. James O'Connor's death would be the subject of a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Last month, four men were ordered to stand trial on charges filed by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office earlier this year.

McSwain says he will be announcing federal murder charges in O'Connor's killing.

Hassan Elliott, 22, accused of being the gunman, and three co-defendants were ordered held for trial on charges including murder, conspiracy, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and weapons offenses.

Advertisement

Hassan-Elliot (Philadelphia Police Department)

Cpl. James O'Connor was killed during a SWAT operation to arrest Elliot, who was suspected in a separate homicide.

SWAT officers made entry into a home on the 1600 block of Bridge Street on the morning of March 13 when police say Elliot opened fire on officers through a closed front door.

Investigators say Cpl. O'Connor was in the line of fire and fatally struck by gunfire.

O'Connor is survived by his wife and two children. His son is a Philadelphia police officer as well.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

4 ordered to trial on charges stemming from Philadelphia police officer's death

Police Hero Plaque honoring late Cpl. O'Connor unveiled

Police announce arrest in fatal shooting of SWAT Officer Sergeant James O'Connor

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter