Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect with 'distinctive limp' in deadly Frankford shooting

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting that claimed one man's life last month.

The deadly shooting unfolded in an alleyway on the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street on January 17.

Video shows a suspect firing several shots from a semi-automatic pistol, striking a 25-year-old man. He died from his injuries.

Police say to pay close attention to the suspect's distinctive limp when he is seen walking in surveillance footage.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.