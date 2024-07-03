Video: 7 cars broken into on Philadelphia street in one night; suspect sought
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a lone thief caused a night of mischief in a Philadelphia neighborhood last month.
At least seven parked vehicles were broken into on the 200 block of Brown Street in Northern Liberties around 5 a.m. on June 16.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking one of the vehicle's windows before reaching inside.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 14-year-old shot during fight between several girls in Montgomery County: police
- Beloved high school football player killed in Chester shooting: 'A major loss'
- Fecal bacteria sparks warnings at several NJ beaches ahead of July 4th holiday
An unknown number of items were stolen from some of the targeted vehicles, according to authorities.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.