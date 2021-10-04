Video shows gunmen open fire during shooting of 11-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia

Newly released surveillance video shows the gunmen involved in a shooting that left two victims, including an 11-year-old boy, hospitalized in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday night.

In the shocking video, two males are depicted walking east on Elmwood Avenue towards 57th Street. According to police, one of the suspects was armed with a brown or tan pistol while the second suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

When the gunmen reached the corner, they began firing north on 57th Street towards three men who had been standing outside of a deli.

Police say one of the men was struck by gunfire during the incident. The two men who had opened gunfire then fled the scene and were last seen west on Elmwood Avenue. They continued to shoot as they ran, striking a black Mazda 6 which had been parked in front of the deli with two children in the rear seats.

Police say a 46-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and taken to Penn Presbyterian by officers in stable condition. The 11-year-old child was driven by a private vehicle to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and ribs, according to police. Both victims are in stable condition, police said.

The first suspect is described as a male with light brown complexion, late teens or early twenties, and was wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt with blue writing across the chest and a white design on the back, possibly a skull, black pants, and white, light blue and navy sneakers.

The second suspect is described a male with a medium complexion, also in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing a gray face mask, white head covering or bandana, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white zipper or stripe on the right thigh, and black New Balance sneakers.

Police say if you see the suspects, do not approach. Instead, call 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

