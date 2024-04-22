Video: Suspect sought after teen babysitter shot as kids slept in East Mount Airy

Philadelphia police released new video of an apartment shooting that left a 16-year-old critically injured as he babysat two young girls last week.

Officers arrived to find the teen shot in the stomach and arm inside a family member's apartment on the 200 block of Cliveden Street.

Police say the 16-year-old was babysitting two girls, ages 5 and 7, when he heard a knock at the door and at least six shots were fired.

Bullet holes were found in the wall right where both girls were fast asleep on a couch.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect entering the apartment complex through an unsecured door.

Following the shooting, he fled as a passenger in a black sedan.

Residents say safety is a major concern for those living in the complex.

"I don’t feel safe knowing someone can just come in and knock on my door and just shoot me," one resident told FOX 29 last week.