Video: Suspect yells 'don't touch my hand' in unsolved 2021 murder on Philadelphia sidewalk

Philadelphia police are hoping a newly released video will bring new leads in a deadly shooting that unfolded on a city sidewalk nearly two years ago.

A 38-year-old man was found shot three times in the face, torso and arm on the 1800 block of North 26h Street on July 21, 2021.

Video released Wednesday shows the suspect firing at the victim at least six times at what appears to be close range.

Prior to the shooting, the suspect can be heard saying, "Don't touch my hand."

He is then seen walking to his vehicle, a black Chevrolet Avalanche, and driving off.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest and conviction.