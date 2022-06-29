Video: Suspects caught opening fire on man outside North Philadelphia home

Surveillance footage released by police captures the moment several shots were fired at a man outside a house in North Philadelphia.

Police say a 17-20-year-old man in a dark-colored Nissan sedan drove up to the victim on the 2400 block of North Reese Street just after midnight on June 23.

A second armed man then approached the victim on foot and tried to force him into the vehicle, according to police.

After a brief struggle, both suspects reportedly fired several shots at the victim, who appeared to be trying to get inside the house.

Gunfire can be heard in the video as smoke fills the air and both suspects flee in their car.

The victim suffered a single shot to the elbow, and was treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.