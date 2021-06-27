Violence continues unabated as 1 is killed and 3 injured in shootings across Philly

article

A violent night in Philadelphia as one man is killed and three others are injured in shootings across the city.

According to police, an unidentified man was shot and killed in Port Richmond, on Memphis and East Cambria Streets, Sunday morning around 1:15. No arrests have been made and police are investigating a possible motive.

Around the same time, police responded to a shooting in South Philadelphia, at Cross and South 9th Streets, where they found a 58-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jefferson and listed in stable condition.

At about 1:45, police were called to East Wishart Street and Kensington Avenue, where they discovered a man, thought to be about 25-years-old, suffering with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Temple and listed in critical condition.

In Frankford, at about 2:45 in the morning, police found a 58-year-old man, who drove from Leonard and Fanshawe Streets to Bustleton and Frankford Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and listed in extremely critical condition.

All shootings are under investigation.

