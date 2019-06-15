Violent Father's Day weekend leaves 5 dead, 24 injured across Philadelphia

article

Five people are dead and 24 others are injured after 18 different shootings and two stabbings across Philadelphia this Father's Day weekend.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, authorities say a domestic dispute at an Olney home ended with a 69-year-old man fatally shooting his wife in the chest on the 5000 block of North 7th Street. Police found 68-year-old Marlita Ann Smith when they responded to a 911 call. A small revolver handgun was found on the scene next to the victim. Smith was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The woman's husband was taken into custody. But it wasn't clear Monday what charges he was facing.

RELATED: Domestic dispute in Olney ends with wife dead, husband in custody | 1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at graduation party in Southwest Philly

Police say a domestic dispute at an Olney home ended with a 69-year-old man fatally shooting his wife in the chest.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a 46-year-old man was stabbed inside a home on the 4700 block of Leiper Street in Frankford. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, four teenagers and a 21-year-old were shot at a graduation part on South 70th Street in Southwest Philadelphia. A 24-year-old man was also shot and succumbed to his injures. Police later identified the victim as Isiaka Meit.

Around the same time, a 45-year-old man was stabbed in the groin on the 6300 block of Chew Street in East Germantown. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 4400 block of North 4th Street, where a 33-year-old man was shot six times. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, two young men were injured in a shooting on the 1800 block of South 31st Street in South Philadelphia. The victims, ages 17 and 19, were both hospitalized in stable condition.

Around the same time, a 26-old-man was found shot on the 5600 block of Market Street in West Philadelphia. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the thigh in the playground of the Olney Recreation Center on East Olney Avenue. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

On Saturday afternoon, 38-year-old April Coleman was shot and killed inside a North Philadelphia deli. Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a deli on the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue, where Coleman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot in East Germantown overnight.

Police say an unknown suspect fired a shot from the doorway of the corner store, striking Coleman in the head. Coleman was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Investigators do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

RELATED: Woman dies after being shot in the head inside North Philadelphia deli

Police are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a North Philadelphia deli.

A 24-year-old man was also killed in a shooting on the 500 block of Walnut Lane in East Germantown overnight. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say as many as 42 shell casings were recovered at the scene. The victim was later identified as Naire Jones.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot four times on 9th and South streets in South Philadelphia. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Another shooting in Tioga left a 42-year-old man dead and a 16-year-old girl wounded early Sunday. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at Bellevue and North 20th streets. The man was later identified as Hakim Allen.

Around the same time, a 25-year-old man was injured in a Holmesburg shooting. The incident occurred near an alleyway behind a bar on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue. The victim, who was shot in the stomach and hand, is hospitalized in critical condition. Three shell casings were recovered from the scene.

In East Frankford, a 35-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting that occurred just after 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of Granite Street.

A 35-year-old man was critically injured in an East Frankford shooting.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, two young men were injured in a shooting on the 900 block of South 22nd Street in Point Breeze. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were both hospitalized in stable condition. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was shot in the hand while leaving a party on the 5800 block of Hoffman Street in South Philadelphia. The victim was transported to Mercy Philadelphia Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks on the 2700 block of Frankford Avenue in Kensington. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, another 30-year-old man was shot twice during an attempted robbery on the 3000 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was shot on the unit block of North 39th Street in University City. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of South Street, where two young men were both shot in the leg The victims, ages 21 and 22, were hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.