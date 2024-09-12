Wawa credit card machines working again after issue 'resolved,' officials say

Good news for Wawa customers, credit card machines are open for business once again!

Officials confirmed that a "chain-wide credit/debit processing outage" has been resolved, and that all stores are now accepting credit transcations.

The news comes after customers experienced issues with credit card machines being down at Wawa stores in the Philadelphia area Thursday morning.

Several Wawa stores were only able to accept cash for over 2 hours, according to an earlier statement:

"We have been notified by our credit card processor they are currently experiencing issues impacting our ability to accept credit transactions at some, if not all of our stores and are working to resolve it. We are temporarily accepting only cash transactions while they work to resolve the issue."

One customer posted a photo of a "Cash Only" sign displayed on the door of a Wawa, while another gave their "thoughts and prayers" to the morning rush.

Wawa says the same issue impacted other retailers as well, but the cause is still unknown.