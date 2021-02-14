Weather Authority: Ice Storm Warning in effect for parts of region

A wave of precipitation to the north and west of Philadelphia is bringing concerns of significant ice accumulation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

An Ice Storm Warning Monday is in effect for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures have warmed in other parts of the area where rain is just expected. This system should bring mainly rain to the Jersey shore.

Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest updates on the incoming winter weather

Advertisement

Freezing rain sticks around in the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and Berks County through the night, as temps stay below freezing. That means extremely hazardous travel, power outages, and trees down. Travel is discouraged.

Precipitation will remain throughout much of the a.m. Tuesday. Rain could be heavy, at times. The melting of snow will likely cause some flooding.

Tuesday should bring some relief with dry and breezy conditions in the afternoon, but a similar situation may be setting up for Thursday into Friday.

___

MONDAY: Wintry mix. High: 37, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Wintry mix to rain. High: 47, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain. High: 36, Low: 26

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter