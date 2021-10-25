Wilmington Police investigating fatal shooting of 18-year-old

article

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a young man on Sunday.

The incident happened at approximately 8:07 p.m. on the unit block of West 27th Street.

According to police, they located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time there are no reports of any arrests.



This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Steven Bender at (302) 576-3621.

