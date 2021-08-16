Expand / Collapse search

Wilmington police investigating shooting that left man stable

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 9:12 a.m. in the 200 block of South Broom Street. 

 Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. 

 This incident remains under investigation.

 Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Moore at (302) 576-3667. 

