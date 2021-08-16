Wilmington police investigating shooting that left man stable
article
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 9:12 a.m. in the 200 block of South Broom Street.
Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
RELATED HEADLINES
- 15-year-old boy shot in Wilmington, police say
- Young man dies in shooting in Delaware's largest city
- Man shot and killed in gas station parking lot, police say
- Man shot and killed in Rite Aid parking lot in Southwest Philadelphia
- 1 dead, 1 critical after they were both shot multiple times in South Philly
- 14-year-old boy wounded in Strawberry Mansion shooting, police say
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Moore at (302) 576-3667.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement