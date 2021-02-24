Wissahickon High School, Middle School go fully virtual due to bomb threat

article

The Wissahickon School District went 100% virtual Wednesday after a bomb threat was received.

Early Wednesday morning, police received a phone call indicating that a bomb was present at the Wissahickon High School.

Shortly after 8 a.m., additional information made it unclear if the threat involved both the high school and the middle school.

Although school officials say they are positive it was a hoax, out of an abundance of caution, they decided to go 100% virtual for grades six through 12.

Police are investigating, and are coordinating with county bomb squad units and the FBI.

"What we know is calls exactly like this are being received by school districts across the country, demanding a ransom. While none of those calls have resulted in any bombs actually being present, the subject matter is obviously important enough to take seriously in every case, including here," school officials told FOX 29.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX29.com for the latest updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter