Flight attendant found dead in Philadelphia Airport Marriott with cloth in mouth: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman, whose body was discovered inside a hotel connected to the Philadelphia International Airport.
The 66-year-old flight attendant was found in a hotel room of the Marriott Airport Hotel on Arrival Road just before 11 p.m. Monday.
She was unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth, according to authorities.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene before transporting her body to the Medical Examiner's Office.
No arrests, and no weapons recovered. An investigation is underway, but no suspect descriptions at this time.