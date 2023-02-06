Woman dead after fight with fleeing brother inside North Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide by assault after they say a physical fight broke out between a brother and sister overnight.
The 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the hallway of a home on the 1500 block of Oakdale Street around 12:30 a.m.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later.
Police say she and her brother were in a physical altercation prior to her death. No further details have been released.
Her brother fled the scene before police arrived.