Woman dead after fight with fleeing brother inside North Philadelphia home, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide by assault after they say a physical fight broke out between a brother and sister overnight.

The 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the hallway of a home on the 1500 block of Oakdale Street around 12:30 a.m.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Police say she and her brother were in a physical altercation prior to her death. No further details have been released.

Her brother fled the scene before police arrived.