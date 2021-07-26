Woman drank mixed alcoholic beverage while driving before I-76 crash that killed firefighter, affidavit says

The driver accused in a crash that killed a firefighter and injured three other first responders was drinking while behind the wheel, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say officers and firefighters were responding to an accident on I-76 early Saturday when Jacquelyn Walker, 63, drove up the shoulder and hit Lower Merion firefighter Thomas Royds, two other firefighters and a state trooper.

Royds went into cardiac arrest at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he died.

After the crash, Walker was distraught and kept repeating, "Oh my God, Oh My God," according to police.

Jacquelyn Walker

Walker poured rum into her soda in the car and admitted to drinking it while driving, the arrest report states.

Police also say Walker smelled of alcohol and a trooper saw her dump brown liquid onto the road after the crash. Walker believed the crash happened at 5 p.m. instead of 3 a.m.

The Montgomery County DA charged Walker and says his office will seek justice for all the victims of the crash.

Walker, of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, faces homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence and other related charges.

Royds worked at the Union Fire Association full time and even worked as a volunteer with the Clifton Heights and the Belmont Hills Fire Company. The chief says that anyone that knew him, knew that he loved his job.



Thomas Royd

