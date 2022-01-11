Woman in critical condition after she is shot multiple times in Holmesburg, police say
HOLMESBURG - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood.
Officials said the shooting happened Monday night, just before 10:30, at the intersection of Torresdale and Bleigh Avenues.
A 63-year-old woman stepped outside a bar at the location, according to authorities, and was shot multiple times in her shoulder, chest and torso. Police rushed her to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Markers show the placement of several bullets after a shooting on Torresdale and Bleigh Avenues.
Police said an investigation into the shooting is underway, though no motive had been established. They are hoping surveillance cameras in the area will provide insight.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
