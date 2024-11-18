Woman killed trying to run across I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport: police

article

A tragic crash on a busy Philadelphia roadway claimed the life of a pedestrian last week, causing a major traffic backup for local commuters.

Pennsylvania State Police say a woman with serious injuries was found with "no signs of life" on I-95 near the Philadelphia Internation Airport Friday evening.

She was trying to run across the interstate when she was struck by a van and thrown into the middle lane, authorities say.

MORE HEADLINES:

Another van drove over the woman, but apparently did not hit her.

Both drivers remained on scene as troopers shut down at least 5 miles of the interstate for several hours during the evening rush hour.

The woman's identity has yet to be released, and police say it is still unknown why she was walking on I-95 at the time.