Man charged for leaving kittens to die in boxes outside vet's office, SPCA says

A "heinous" case of animal cruelty ended with several kittens dying in plastic bins, and now officials say a man has been charged.

A total of five kittens were found dead inside plastic bins outside the Spayed Club in Sharon Hill on two separate occasions last week.

The kittens were abandoned after hours, and "likely suffocated from the heat and lack of access to food and water," the Brandywine Valley SPCA said.

A man captured on surveillance footage was taken into custody, and has been charged with neglect and animal cruelty, according to the BVSPCA.

"A suspect has been identified and charged in the heinous neglect case that shook the Delaware Valley," they said.