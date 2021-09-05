Woman shot to death during domestic incident in North Philadelphia, authorities say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A woman has died as the result of a domestic incident, authorities say.
The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man dies after being shot over over a dozen times in South Philadelphia, police say
- Man critical after shooting in Fairhill
- Man critical after being shot multiple times in Kensington, police say
- 2 hospitalized after double stabbing in West Philadelphia, police say
- Man critical after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
Police say the 43-year-old victim was shot multiple times throughout the body by a known doer. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement