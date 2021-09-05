Woman shot to death during domestic incident in North Philadelphia, authorities say

article

A woman has died as the result of a domestic incident, authorities say.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street.

Police say the 43-year-old victim was shot multiple times throughout the body by a known doer. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

