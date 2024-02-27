Xfinity Live! to make $12M upgrades, enhancing outdoor plaza, adding new gathering areas

article

Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies announced Tuesday plans to upgrade the popular Xfinity Live! destination in the Philadelphia Sports Complex.

According to the press release, the upgrades totaling approximately $12 million, will include enhancing Xfinity Live!’s outdoor plaza for game days, festivals and community events. The funds will also help improve the interior and exterior of Xfinity Live!

New gathering areas and terraces will also be added to the popular social spot, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary this spring.

The enhancements are slated to begin this year with an anticipated completion date of 2025 or early 2026. The press release says it will be done in phases to allow areas of the facility to always remain open.

"We are excited to announce this reinvestment of Xfinity Live! and to provide a refreshed plaza experience for our guests," stated Erin Seifert, Director of Operations for Xfinity Live!. "Xfinity Live! has become the living room for the community over the past 12 years and these enhancements will allow us to continue providing first-class hospitality to our millions of guests."

Since 2012, Xfinity Live! Has continued to create fun experiences, especially for Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Phillies fans. The hot spot welcomes millions of visitors per year and energizes the year-round events at Philadelphia Sports Complex.

"It is a tremendous honor for The Cordish Companies to grow our partnership with Comcast Spectacor," said Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "We are proud to continue investing in South Philadelphia to create a new community plaza experience for Philadelphians to celebrate and enjoy. Comcast Spectacor is the premier operator of venues in Philadelphia and is steadfastly committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for Philadelphia fans."

More details on Xfinity Live!’s upgrades will be shared in the coming months.