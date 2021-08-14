1 dead after shooting in Trenton; police investigating
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Mercer County are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in Trenton.
The incident happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. at McKinley Avenue and N. Anderson Street.
Police say a man was shot once in the face. He was later identified as 33-year-old Javier Chag-Ajtun.
He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.
