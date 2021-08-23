1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Platt Bridge

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Platt Bridge overnight.

It happened around 12:45 Monday morning. In total, three cars were involved.

Several other people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

