1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Platt Bridge
PHILADELPHIA - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Platt Bridge overnight.
It happened around 12:45 Monday morning. In total, three cars were involved.
Several other people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
